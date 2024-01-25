@pukunui81Could really use your input re: lycanthrope damage immunity http://bit.ly/1pGGCTp Immunity to nonmagical weapons intentionally leaves the door open for a monster to take damage from falling, being crushed, etc. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014

@pukunui81OK. Still seems a bit weird – monster can hit its head on a rock and get hurt but doesn’t if the rock is used as a weapon. That would have to be a mighty bump on the head to deal damage to a character, much less a lycanthrope. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014

@pukunui81It still doesn’t make a lot of sense to me that one can’t take bludgeoning damage from a club but can take it from a fall. A lycanthrope's immunity is a supernatural resilience against the attacks of regular mortals. It's not about the damage types. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2014

@pukunui81But why would they be resistant to mortals’ attacks but not forces of nature? It feels like it should be all or nothing. The material is modeling folklore. Curses and blessings in legend are often specific, not universal laws. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2014

@pukunui81Fair enough, I suppose. Still, I wonder if it would’ve made more sense to give them regeneration rather than immunity. Regeneration has a different effect in world: many farmers could take out a werewolf with pitchforks. Not what we wanted. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 25, 2014