@JeremyECrawford With Magic Stone can sneak attack be used with the sling even though the spell states that it is a ranged spell attack? — Ken Young (@selectstriker2) September 26, 2015

As DM, I'd allow it to work, given how Sneak Attack and magic stone are worded. #DnD https://t.co/Zm4mkrsPcL — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

@selectstriker2OK, so if you throw the magic stone its a spell attack but if you use it with a sling then it is a ranged weapon? It's a spell attack you're making with a sling. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015

@selectstriker2so it is a ranged spell attack that you make with a weapon. Seems odd that you can do that That's what the magic stone spell does—let you make a spell attack via a sling. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 9, 2015