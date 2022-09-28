I’ve been told you know a lot about DnD and the Forgotten Realms. 3 hours ago I started a quest searching for some information about Horizkaul which has 3 spells with his name on them. After some more searching, I found a book called Magic of Faerûn but that (1/2) Didn't have anything either, do you know anything about this Horizkaul guy? I'm really curious to know.

They also told me he might have a similar story to that of Mordenkainen (Idk who that is) and that's it… Thank you! (2/2) — Broccolo (@PepperBroccolo) January 17, 2022

Well met! Metagame: I THINK Horizikaul is the creation of Sean K. Reynolds, but I may be wrong about that, and the name (plus the fact that he was obviously a creator of sonic-related spells) is about all we know of him in published Realmslore. 2)

To that, I can extrapolate this much: his name suggests that he’s from Halruaa but of Tashlutan or Calishite heritage. Sonic spells are a chancy—and so, mistrusted in Halruaa—field of magic, which suggests Horizikaul is an independent, perhaps even defiant…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022

…sort, and is likely not a respected “establishment” Halruaan. That plus the nature of the spells leads me to think he’s an adventurer, wandering the Realms, but either not successful or very much not an attention-seeker (as he hasn’t established himself as a… 4)

…local fixture anywhere).

So he’s another of our many loose ends that you can do what you like with. :}

If it were me, I’d have him living quietly in his own tower either in a rural area or in a small town, semi-retired from a successful adventuring career…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022

…and devoting himself to his researches. Which could either be a dastardly, dangerous-to-the-world plot, or helpful and business-related (someone has to turn out all those useful enchanted weapons, tools, and doodads, you know) 6)

Either way, he’d likely have some powerful automatons as guardians, to deter thieves and would-be Horizikaul-slayers.

(And Mordenkainen is a very different sort of character: he’s one of the most important and powerful wizards of Greyhawk, the founder of the…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022

…Circle of Eight, and was recently nursed back to sanity by Elminster.)#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 17, 2022