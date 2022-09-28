Her beauty was striking, but she was shallow and vain

So she was bound for politics, ’tis plain

For it asketh wiles, and cunning, not brain — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 5, 2022

In this tome lurk dark spells three

This one can hide a tall lady

In still silence, as an old oak tree

A slumber-prison until she strides free — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 7, 2022