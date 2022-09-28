Her beauty was striking, but she was shallow and vain
So she was bound for politics, ’tis plain
For it asketh wiles, and cunning, not brain
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 5, 2022
In this tome lurk dark spells three
This one can hide a tall lady
In still silence, as an old oak tree
A slumber-prison until she strides free
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 7, 2022
Hark now! Comes the midnight hour
See now the silent fall of the tower
It melts away at this time, each night
Where doth it go? Go with it, I might
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 8, 2022