@NiCk_Dawnfall A vampire can automatically hit a grappled target, that condition excludes an attack roll? no criticals possible? Which vampire ability are you referring to?

@NiCk_Dawnfall @JeremyECrawford No, Bite says the target must be be "a creature that is grappled by the vampire" (among other things). It doesn't say you don't need to roll

