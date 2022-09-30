A vampire can automatically hit a grappled target, that condition excludes an attack roll?

@NiCk_DawnfallA vampire can automatically hit a grappled target, that condition excludes an attack roll? no criticals possible? Which vampire ability are you referring to?
@NiCk_Dawnfall @JeremyECrawford No, Bite says the target must be be "a creature that is grappled by the vampire" (among other things). It doesn't say you don't need to roll
@armando_doval @NiCk_Dawnfall Armando is correct.
