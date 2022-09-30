Is a weapon created from the warlock’s Pact of Blade considered a magic weapon?

@KhameleonGardenIs a weapon created – like from the warlock’s Pact of Blade – considered a magic weapon? The first paragraph of Pact of the Blade answers your question.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 20, 2017
@JeremyECrawford How are those of us who are less adept at detecting sarcasm and humor supposed to know whether the rules are joking? Can't see their faces!
— David Swanson (@swansondavida) April 20, 2017
The rules are utterly humorless. I try to get them to laugh sometimes, but they just want to quietly do their work. #DnD https://t.co/t6nMyHs6e3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 21, 2017