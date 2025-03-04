A monk using a quaterstaff, does versatile die go up to a d10?

A monk using a quaterstaff. When their martial arts die increases to d8, does versatile die go up to a d10? and later lvl?

Martial Arts provides a die that can replace your unarmed strike/monk weapon damage die. It's a replacement, not an increase. #DnD https://t.co/tT4wUCmHPF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016