A monk using a quaterstaff, does versatile die go up to a d10?

A monk using a quaterstaff. When their martial arts die increases to d8, does versatile die go up to a d10? and later lvl?
Martial Arts provides a die that can replace your unarmed strike/monk weapon damage die. It's a replacement, not an increase. #DnD https://t.co/tT4wUCmHPF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016
@J0rmun6andrso once MA die exceeds d6, the versatile weapon property is useless and does not interact with MA at all? Martial Arts is a choice. You choose whether to use it or the weapon's die. If MA is better than the weapon's die, use MA.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2016
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2016