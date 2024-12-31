@JeremyECrawford Why are darts not monk weapons? The Monk starts with 10 of them. — Dan Smith (@djmsmith) December 20, 2016

A class's starting equipment is a mix: optimal, situational & narratively appropriate. It has no bearing on how a class's features work #DnD https://t.co/09MzFfAKrd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2016

@Mazoshi1987Just to point this out there. Darts are a simple weapon and monks are trained in simple weapons so they are a monk weapon. Take another look at the Martial Arts feature. It doesn't say all simple weapons. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Wow been read up rules and talking with other since 5e came out and none of us saw that. I would allow it though. — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) December 20, 2016

@Mazoshi1987Does this work for daggers though as technically they are melee with a thrown property? Daggers are melee weapons. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 21, 2016