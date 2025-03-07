Should a caster be able to prop a 2h weapon against his shoulder in order to cast?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Help resolve a debate. By RAI should a caster be able to prop a 2h weap against his shoulder in order to cast? — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) September 28, 2014

@calebrus44 @JeremyECrawfordOr is the fact that this was not intended the reason that q-staves are now versatile instead of two-handed? it’s fine – swapping around like that is part of the action IMO — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 30, 2014

@mikemearls @calebrus44 Yeah, I would allow it too. A two-handed weapon needs two hands to be used, but not necessarily two to be carried. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 30, 2014

@ETallitnics @SimonsOrion @mikemearls @calebrus44So off turn you get a Reaction, and a free object interaction? Without breaking 5e? This isn't an open-ended object interaction. It's about using a 2-handed weapon. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 27, 2017



