HEROES!

Finally, after two difficult years, I will return to the greatest convention of the planet: @GameholeCon !!!

Oct. 20th – Oct. 23rd Madison, WI

If you see this face around please stop me and say: CIAO! 👋

Will you be there?#dnd #dungeonsanddragons pic.twitter.com/YHj5pyHMHF

— Zoltar SageAdvice 🔜 GAMEHOLEcon 🔮🐲🎲 (@SageAdviceDnD) October 10, 2022