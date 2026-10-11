@ChrisPerkinsDnD You ever had someone kill things solely for exp and how did you deal with it. — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 10, 2016

Yes. They got 0 XP for killing things that were nonthreatening. https://t.co/4DsW4ZXDkp — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 10, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD if a cleric optimized for turning destroys an undead of a higher CR before it can do anything, is it ok to hinder XP? — Michael Candella (@quattrocandella) May 10, 2016