@ChrisPerkinsDnD You ever had someone kill things solely for exp and how did you deal with it.
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) May 10, 2016
Yes. They got 0 XP for killing things that were nonthreatening. https://t.co/4DsW4ZXDkp
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 10, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD if a cleric optimized for turning destroys an undead of a higher CR before it can do anything, is it ok to hinder XP?
— Michael Candella (@quattrocandella) May 10, 2016
Entirely the DM's call. I'd award full XP. https://t.co/KOqINiA3d6
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 10, 2016