The features of the Eldritch Knight continue to the work the way they're written. For more about them, search for "Eldritch Knight" in the Sage Advice Compendium: https://t.co/nlIvbEC7D7.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 18, 2018
2 thoughts on “Your recent ruling on Shield Master’s shove seems to severely weaken the Eldritch Knight”
Man, Crawford must be TRYING to be obtuse…
Yes, the Eldritch Knight rules specifically have not been altered.
No, that does not mean the Eldritch Knight is not now less powerful, due to how those rules interact with the new interpretation of the Shield Master feat.
No, the fact that the Shield Master rules haven’t technically been changed is not a defense. They have still EFFECTIVELY been changed, because of new interpretation, even if no text has been altered.
In the same vein, no, the fact that the Eldritch Knight rules haven’t technically been changed is not a defense either. They have still EFFECTIVELY been changed, because of new interpretation, even if no text has been altered.
Yes, you’re right. If you misinterpret the rules, the Eldritch Knight is stronger than it is if you correctly interpret the rules. Just because you now understand the rule doesn’t mean anything has EFFECTIVELY been changed, except for your understanding.
That’s like saying that casters are EFFECTIVELY more powerful because of the “change” that allows them to cast more than one spell per turn. Nothing changed in the writing, but now that the rule is correctly interpreted as only applying when a bonus action spell is cast, even if no text has been altered.