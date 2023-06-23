Here's an odd one. With the step by step character creation you don't have a background when you first get Expertise as a rogue so seems you can only choose a proficiency given by rogue or race. Surely that's not RAI?@JeremyECrawford 1
— Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) July 3, 2018
The steps of character creation in chapter 1 of the "Player's Handbook" are but one way you can approach making your character. The order of the steps has no rules weight. #DnD https://t.co/wJLMvsMi1K
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 19, 2018