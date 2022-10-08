You are a creature. Can you see yourself?

@JeremyECrawford Does that mean you cannot cast a spell on yourself if the spell requires you to be able to see your target? #Pedantic?
I don't know about you, but when I look down, I can see myself. Blinding me would definitely change that. #DnD #Optics https://t.co/vFLUBIhU85
@thedevelopingdm @JeremyECrawford Invisibility might hinder that skill?
If you're invisible, you can't be seen by normal means. #DnD #English https://t.co/5XwiogFcs1
@BardicDaveI think people are asking because one sentence specifies “allies” but another specifies “creature you can see”. Design intent unclear. Yes, that's on our list of things to clarify.
