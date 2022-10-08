You are a creature. Can you see yourself?

@JeremyECrawford Does that mean you cannot cast a spell on yourself if the spell requires you to be able to see your target? #Pedantic? — Phillip Metzger (@thedevelopingdm) May 3, 2017

I don't know about you, but when I look down, I can see myself. Blinding me would definitely change that. #DnD #Optics https://t.co/vFLUBIhU85 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017