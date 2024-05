Good sir, somewhere I found that Silmerhelve family of Waterdeep was of Iluskan ethnicity in lat 1200s DR. Would you say that would change in late 1400s DR? By the late 1400s DR the Silmerhelves have become so mixed by intermarriage with other Waterdhavians, noble and otherwise, that like most nobles of Waterdeep, they're more "Waterdhavian" than anything else. (Several Silmerhelves wed successful adventurers from afar.)

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 24, 2018