Would trans people exist within the Forgotten Realms?

@MadAdam_would trans people (or something similar) exist within the Forgotten Realms/Faerun setting? Oh, yes. Have since my very first finished Realms story (1965 or 1966), and always will. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@delimancerI appreciate the sentiment behind @TheEdVerse weighing in on #baldurgate, but its painful to see him equate transness to a sex thing Well, it'd perhaps be painful if I'd ever done that. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@delimancerMeaning D&D was a FAMILY game (+ target of folks decrying “Satanism” & “witchcraft”) so mentions of all sexual matters minimized

Meaning D&D was a FAMILY game (+ target of folks decrying "Satanism" & "witchcraft") so mentions of all sexual matters minimized — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@delimancer …Sorry for the outdated nomenclature. Showing my age, I guess. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@TheEdVerse It can be unfortunately rare to see people in the hobby so accepting and positive, so I apologize if I came off a tad cynical. — fucko (@delimancer) April 7, 2016

@TheEdVerse I didn't know this! Thank you for taking the time to clarify what you meant and not just blowing me off, it means a lot. — fucko (@delimancer) April 7, 2016

@delimancer Ah. Got it. Agree. Sorry, this is a generational "how words were used" thing. When I was a kid, there were kids' games (Candy… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@delimancer …Land + simpler), "family" games (Monopoly, Parcheesi), adult games (wargames w/model soldiers, SPI) and "sex" games … — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@delimancer (Playboy made a line of them), and ONLY "sex" games, in the marketplace, mentioned anything gender beyond how tokens in a… — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016

@delimancer …game (e.g. Professor Plum in CLUE/CLUEDO) were named and drawn. So, basic gender only. Anything more was a "sex" game. . . . — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 7, 2016