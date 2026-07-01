@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD Would my voice from Awakened Mind always sound like me?
— oscar (@Uldaka) March 15, 2016
You sound like yourself when speaking via telepathy, although as DM, I allow attempts at telepathic deception. #DnD https://t.co/qf4pTmGDlK
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Uldaka @SageAdviceDnD and that's the sound of a million old one warlocks retraining for the actor feat.
— James Endicott (@o76923) March 21, 2016
One thought on “Would my voice from Awakened Mind sound like me?”
what about kenkus who do now have their own voice becuse of the raven queen