Would my voice from Awakened Mind sound like me?

@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD Would my voice from Awakened Mind always sound like me? — oscar (@Uldaka) March 15, 2016

You sound like yourself when speaking via telepathy, although as DM, I allow attempts at telepathic deception. #DnD https://t.co/qf4pTmGDlK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 21, 2016