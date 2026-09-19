@yesirote @JeremyECrawford would it break anything to add an Opportunity Attack when a prone creature stands up?it might – we're a little more liberal with stuff that makes people prone knowing it doesn't provoke
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016
@yesirote @JeremyECrawford if anyone in the party has an at-will knock prone, then definitely will break stuff
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 27, 2016
One thought on “Would it break anything to add an Opportunity Attack when a prone creature stands up?”
Everyone has an at-will knock prone. It’s part of the shove action.