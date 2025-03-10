@JeremyECrawford Would Dissonant Whispers grant extra movement to the one fleeing via reaction if movement has been spent? #SageAdvice — Niko Kotiniemi (@kotiniemi) February 22, 2017

Dissonant Whispers forces the target to move as far as its speed allows, as a reaction. The spell doesn't care about other movement. #DnD https://t.co/R8wTY08KIp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2017

@TheServantDMIf you used all your movement already on your turn, are then unable to I’ve as a reaction? The spell doesn't care about your other movement. It refers to your speed, not your movement. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2017

