@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls I know it doesn't explicitly state it, but would bracers of archery work with crossbows?
— Severayah (@severayah) November 14, 2016
Bracers of archery work with longbows and shortbows. #DnD https://t.co/jgilW3obwo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016
@JeremyECrawford #DnD what about the Bowflex?
— baloney_ninja (@baloney_ninja) November 14, 2016
You can find rules on the Bowflex on page 321 of the Dungeon Master's Guide. #notabow #notapage https://t.co/t2iuEf4trn
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016
One thought on “Would bracers of archery work with crossbows?”
What if it was a Modern fantasy campaign, based on the television show DUKES OF HAZZARD combined with the HARRY POTTER books. Then my question would be: could Bo, a Muggle, wielding a Modern mechanical compound bow from the bow of a ship, hit a rogue member of the Beuxbatons Witches Academy who was bowing to a Unnamed Dark Lord, if he was wearing Bracers of Archery? With the addition of the rogue witch being within the 10′ radius of a Protection from Normal missles spell the the Dark Lord had active at the time?⚔