Would allow Detect Magic a creature under the effects of invisibility spell?

doubt: first sentence on “detect magic” would allow a player to detect a creature under the effects of invisibility spell?
but the user would be able to pinpoint the direction? would he know that there is someone invisible?
— Guilherme Teló (@guitelo) November 30, 2016
Sensing a presence means you sense something is present, not its location. “Wait, magic is nearby . . .” #DnD https://t.co/b0CtQsUlk1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016
@vikke064 I would expect that the aura itself was “radiating” from the creature. So seeing the aura, but not the source. Check out the text of the spell. X must be visible to see its aura.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016