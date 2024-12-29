@JeremyECrawford would a wildshaped druid still suffer from sunlight sensitivity?
— Keith Martin (@kam2112) December 3, 2016
A racial trait works with Wild Shape unless a trait requires anatomy the beast form lacks. Sunlight Sensitivity requires sight. #DnD https://t.co/YtcXh63XSg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 3, 2016
@JeremyECrawford So beast retains eye biology of Drow after wildshaping. Dwarf resistance & Lizard AC too? Bears CAN have scales (Atavism).
— Paulina (@SherryInSpring) December 4, 2016
A sensitivity to sunlight is a trope in fantasy, associated with creatures of darkness. It's usually more metaphysical than biological. #DnD https://t.co/gRvzuspIux
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2016
“Sunlight Sensitivity requires sight.” Technically true, but individuals with photophobia have more than just sight. They also have physical characteristics or conditions that cause the light sensitivity (injuries, illnesses, physical anatomy of the eyes or a specific cranial nerve, etc.). So a beast with eyes/sight must also acquire one or more of these physical condition(s)/flaw(s) in order to have the light sensitivity. Since Wildshape uses the physical attributes of the beast, wouldn’t this preclude the physical characteristics of a Kobold that causes the light sensitivity?