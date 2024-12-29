Would a wildshaped druid still suffer from sunlight sensitivity?

  1. Anonymous says:

    “Sunlight Sensitivity requires sight.” Technically true, but individuals with photophobia have more than just sight. They also have physical characteristics or conditions that cause the light sensitivity (injuries, illnesses, physical anatomy of the eyes or a specific cranial nerve, etc.). So a beast with eyes/sight must also acquire one or more of these physical condition(s)/flaw(s) in order to have the light sensitivity. Since Wildshape uses the physical attributes of the beast, wouldn’t this preclude the physical characteristics of a Kobold that causes the light sensitivity?

