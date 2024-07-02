Would a Vengeance Paladin kill innocents if they got in the way of his foes?
@jasonpeschWould a Vengeance Paladin kill innocents if they got in the way of his foes? Seems they wouldn’t be a Paladin anymore if so. depends on DM and campaign – some gods might be OK with it, some codes might condone it. vengeance paladins are not nice people
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 23, 2014
Ah I see. I’d be the DM. I guess it is hard for me to get the idea of the classic Paladin out of my head. Can be any god now?
@jasonpesch Ah I see. I’d be the DM. I guess it is hard for me to get the idea of the classic Paladin out of my head. Can be any god now? any god that would embrace or support the particulars of an oath – different oaths would have different gods
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 23, 2014