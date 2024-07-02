Would a Vengeance Paladin kill innocents if they got in the way of his foes?

@jasonpeschWould a Vengeance Paladin kill innocents if they got in the way of his foes? Seems they wouldn’t be a Paladin anymore if so. depends on DM and campaign – some gods might be OK with it, some codes might condone it. vengeance paladins are not nice people — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 23, 2014

Ah I see. I’d be the DM. I guess it is hard for me to get the idea of the classic Paladin out of my head. Can be any god now?