@JeremyECrawford would a vampire be able to escape a magic circle by shapechanging into mist after it hits 0 hp? #dnd — Kelly Clemmer (@kellyclemmer71) January 16, 2016

A vampire's creature type doesn't change while in mist form. #DnD https://t.co/zUdcBv9cgf — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016

@JeremyECrawford but could it escape out the top of the magic circle cylinder if it's in a room with a ceiling higher than 20'? — Kelly Clemmer (@kellyclemmer71) January 16, 2016