@JeremyECrawford would a vampire be able to escape a magic circle by shapechanging into mist after it hits 0 hp? #dnd
— Kelly Clemmer (@kellyclemmer71) January 16, 2016
A vampire's creature type doesn't change while in mist form. #DnD https://t.co/zUdcBv9cgf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016
@JeremyECrawford but could it escape out the top of the magic circle cylinder if it's in a room with a ceiling higher than 20'?
— Kelly Clemmer (@kellyclemmer71) January 16, 2016
The cylinder area of effect doesn't have openings on the ends. #DnD https://t.co/l5NtChuIY5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016