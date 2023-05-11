@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @ChrisPerkinsDnD Would a golem be immune to the damage of the disintegrate spell since it turns you to dust or just the part that turns it to dust? Would this only apply if it would reduce the golem to 0 hp?
— Justin Dooley (@Justin_Dooley) February 4, 2018
A golem, like other constructs, is a creature. In fact, all the monsters in the Monster Manual are creatures. When a spell, such as disintegrate, says it does something to creatures, the spell means a creature of any type, unless the spell makes exceptions. #DnD https://t.co/BXvNmpX6cB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018