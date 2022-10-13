Would a Dwarf would be pressed to choose family over clan or vice versa?

Júlio @halfwhitebigode@TheEdVerse

But you would you say that culturally a Dwarf would be pressed to choose family over clan or vice versa? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

1)

This is one of those “it entirely depends on the dwarf’s clan, and family, and the situation, and time period” things. There’s no almost-always answer. MOST dwarves put family first, then clan, then race (versus foes/rivals…

#Realmslore2)

…of other races). But there are dwarves who hate their own kin, or some of them, or detest their clan or want to “show up” their clan for what they see as wrong decisions/policies/attitudes. The DM should always ask: what led…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022

3)

…up to this moment? What did any players involved roleplay? Okay, how do any NPCs involved act or react, the way I see them as characters? (It’s okay to call a timeout, turn aside from the table, and quietly ask yourself, … 4)

…as director to actors [the NPCs]: how do you see your character acting/reacting right now? Why? Okay, if X acts this way, how does that change how Y reacts? …And then turn back to play. It’s always what would the characters…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022