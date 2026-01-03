Would a dragon’s breath weapon be considered magical ?

@squeedgeWould a dragon’s breath weapon be considered a magical effect for the purposes of Antimagic Field? don't think so. I've always thought of it as natural phenomenon — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 29, 2015

@mikemearlsProblem I’ve had w/that kind of thing is if shadow dragon breathes on humanoid and undead shadow rises, that’s totally natural? And then, where is the line drawn? I always thought of dragons as magical cause they are described as magical creatures in MM — Squeedge (@squeedge) December 31, 2015