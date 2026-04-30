@ChrisPerkinsDnD Would a bard be able to use his voice in the place of a instrument to cast his spells — Mr Smurf (@Durin_p) February 26, 2016

A bard doesn't need an instrument to cast a spell. https://t.co/rScK5LGv3l — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) February 26, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @Durin_p But isn't it his spell focus? I think they're asking if a bard's voice could be their spell focus if necessary. — Noah Topper (@NoahTopper) February 26, 2016