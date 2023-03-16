Wizard creates homunculus, kills homunculus, creates second homunculus and first homunculus has been ‘Raise Dead’ed…

@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD Wizard creates homunculus via 'Create Homunculus' (XGtE), kills homunculus, creates second homunculus, and first homunculus has been 'Raise Dead'ed.

RAW does the creator now have two homunculi? — John (@unvisible_dude) January 19, 2018

The create homunculus spell says, "You can have only one homunculus at a time." The Monster Manual says the same thing. Only one—nothing in the game can get past that limit unless the DM allows it. #DnD https://t.co/tfvQdAzf0L — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 19, 2018