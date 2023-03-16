Wizard creates homunculus, kills homunculus, creates second homunculus and first homunculus has been ‘Raise Dead’ed…

@JeremyECrawford @SageAdviceDnD Wizard creates homunculus via 'Create Homunculus' (XGtE), kills homunculus, creates second homunculus, and first homunculus has been 'Raise Dead'ed.
RAW does the creator now have two homunculi?
— John (@unvisible_dude) January 19, 2018
The create homunculus spell says, "You can have only one homunculus at a time." The Monster Manual says the same thing. Only one—nothing in the game can get past that limit unless the DM allows it. #DnD https://t.co/tfvQdAzf0L
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 19, 2018
Just read that bit, feel a bit silly posting the question now…
So this would leave it up to the DM to determine which of the homunculi is the one that the creator has?
Yeah, it's up to the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 19, 2018