. @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Will the spell Reincarnate ever be updated for the newer races? Is it assumed physical stats change due to having a new body? — Jeremy (@Onyxbear) January 26, 2018

The reincarnate spell won't be changed to refer to things that aren't in the core books. Plus, we designed it to work with all books; take a look at the sentence before the table, where the DM can simply choose a form. The DM can pick from any book or make something up. #DnD https://t.co/UjYI6RGPcG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

What about a variant rule in a future book or the like to account for the other race options? I know you don’t like regarding future plans, but revising some spells that could be improved upon (polymorph… cough) or made more inclusive would be a nice add of a XGtE-style book The spell already accounts for all possibilities by allowing the DM to choose. We future-proofed it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Thank you for the info but what about the physical stats part about the spell? — Jeremy (@Onyxbear) January 26, 2018

Reincarnate—the DM can roll on the race table in that spell, choose a race from that table, choose a race from another book, or make a race up. Wherever the race comes from, the spell works as written. #DnD https://t.co/KNdG2TrVfI — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

The spell states “it exchanges its original race for the new one and changes its racial traits accordingly.” So if the racial traits involve changes to ability scores then yes the stats are changed. I would rule that everything except languages changes. The second part of my question to them was involving how the spell states: "…the spell forms a new adult body…" to which would a player have to reroll their Str, Dex, and Con stats for the new body — Jeremy (@Onyxbear) January 26, 2018