Will the Reincarnate spell have any official update to account for all Volo’s races added?

@JeremyECrawford Will the Reincarnate spell have any official update to account for all the new races added in SCAG, EE, and Volos?
— Shervyn Karthanal (@ShervynK23) November 29, 2016
The three core rulebooks—PH, MM, and DMG—don't assume you have any other rulebooks. #DnD https://t.co/6MG2bgANQr
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2016
@ShervynK23So you’re saying there’s a chance 😛 There's no chance that a spell in the PH would be changed to account for things not in the core books.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2016