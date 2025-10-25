Wild Shape transfer HP loss to original form

@MonumentGameshow would you handle max HP loss and shape changed creatures. Would the Max HP loss transfer over when back in original form? believe it should transfer over — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 14, 2015

@MonumentGamesAlso, if a creature with 40 hp loses 8 hp and MAX hp is reduced by 8, do they have 32 hp with max 32 or 24 hp with max 32? reducing max and damage both apply – so 32 max, 24 damage — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 14, 2015

@MonumentGames wait – strike that, it depends on the timing. Reducing max reduces current HP only if they would be above max — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 14, 2015