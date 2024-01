@JeremyECrawford Hey I'm loving the wild magic barbarian! Wanted to make sure their ability actually uses a d3 or is that a typo?

D&D does use the d3. It appears in some magic items, in the Wild Magic barbarian, and elsewhere. For guidance on using a d3, or even a d2, check out the "Game Dice" section of the Player's Handbook (p. 6). #DnD https://t.co/MGqKAWGnOc

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 19, 2020