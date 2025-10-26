Why you stopped podcasts?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD on a related note, any reason why you guys stopped putting out podcasts for the live games?
— DM With A Big d20 (@Bigd20DM) October 5, 2015
We do podcasts when it serves the story and the campaign. We might do more. It depends on many factors. https://t.co/HwTMVk61Z5
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015
@ChrisPerkinsDnD No, I meant releasing the audio from the live games as podcasts. You guys stopped doing it after Wil left the group.
— DM With A Big d20 (@Bigd20DM) October 6, 2015
We don't do it because we (a) are lazy, (b) have too much other stuff on our to-do list, or (c) all of the above. https://t.co/47CYto03XF
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 6, 2015