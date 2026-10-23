Why Valor bards can’t use material components and shields with Battle Magic?

@JeremyECrawford Re: Valor bards, seems they can't use M comp spells and shields with Battle Magic. Is this by design? seems very limiting
— Monument Games, Inc (@MonumentGames) May 23, 2016
A spellcaster has many tools. It is by design that you must choose different tools for different situations. #DnD https://t.co/u1juJdAVPN
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 25, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Since the Material component hand can be same as spellcasting hand (I think), can have shield going while casting, right?
— Todd (@fmacanadaguy) May 25, 2016
The spellcasting rules allow you to hold anything—as long as you have a hand free for the S or M component. #DnD https://t.co/xUk5wurEiL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 25, 2016
@mysterywisc Such an easily misread tweet, and an inspiration for my upcoming BDSM D&D supplement. Make sure there are clear safewords!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 25, 2016