Why Valor bards can’t use material components and shields with Battle Magic?

@JeremyECrawford Re: Valor bards, seems they can't use M comp spells and shields with Battle Magic. Is this by design? seems very limiting — Monument Games, Inc (@MonumentGames) May 23, 2016

A spellcaster has many tools. It is by design that you must choose different tools for different situations. #DnD https://t.co/u1juJdAVPN — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 25, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Since the Material component hand can be same as spellcasting hand (I think), can have shield going while casting, right? — Todd (@fmacanadaguy) May 25, 2016

The spellcasting rules allow you to hold anything—as long as you have a hand free for the S or M component. #DnD https://t.co/xUk5wurEiL — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 25, 2016