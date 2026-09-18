Why my “Find steed” warhorse still cannot attack while mounted ?

One thought on “Why my “Find steed” warhorse still cannot attack while mounted ?

  1. Brett says:

    Yes, but historically warhorses were not as smart as they are with the spell. The spell makes the mounts as smart as a hill giant or minotaur and those two are smart enough to attack independently (barely)

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