@TadenRifso my “find steed” warhorse still cannot attack while mounted ? what is the purpose of a *WAR*horse then, even a regular one ? historically, warhorses don't fight. They're trained to operate on a battlefield without panicking or resisting a rider's orders
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) May 19, 2016
One thought on “Why my “Find steed” warhorse still cannot attack while mounted ?”
Yes, but historically warhorses were not as smart as they are with the spell. The spell makes the mounts as smart as a hill giant or minotaur and those two are smart enough to attack independently (barely)