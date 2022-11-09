Why is you decided to include SCAG’s subclasses in XGtE?Four of SCAG's most popular subclasses appear in XGE. They're a good fit for the game as a whole, not just FR.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 25, 2017
Done! Short version is I would like more classes and specializations. My group and I have played absolutely everything.
— Dan Conley (@Dan_conley19) August 26, 2017
Good thing Xanathar's Guide to Everything includes over 25 new subclasses!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 26, 2017
One thought on “Why is you decided to include Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide’s subclasses in Xanathar’s Guide Everything?”
It would have been nice if all the SCAG subclasses had been included, if for no other reason than Adventurer’s League PHB+1 rules.