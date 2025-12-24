@ChrisPerkinsDnD not sure why it took me this long to notice but why is there no Bastard Sword in 5th edition? — Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) January 7, 2016

A bastard sword is a type of longsword, and in 5E, you can wield a longsword with one or two hands. https://t.co/mOKLExrU9W — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016