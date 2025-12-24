Why is there no Bastard Sword in 5th edition?

One thought on “Why is there no Bastard Sword in 5th edition?

  1. philip4344 says:

    a Bastard Sword is between a Long Sword and a Great Sword it was two handed in 3.5 if you were not proficient with it but if you were you could use it one handed that’s why it was exotic martial weapon

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.