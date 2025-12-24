@ChrisPerkinsDnD not sure why it took me this long to notice but why is there no Bastard Sword in 5th edition?
— Peter Cherico (@PC_MRCC) January 7, 2016
A bastard sword is a type of longsword, and in 5E, you can wield a longsword with one or two hands. https://t.co/mOKLExrU9W
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @PC_MRCC no reason you cant say your longsword is actually a bastard sword 😉 or give it a name and further personalize it
— Kevin Dictus (@KevinDictus) January 7, 2016
Correct! https://t.co/V3oBJB4mJ9
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) January 7, 2016
One thought on “Why is there no Bastard Sword in 5th edition?”
a Bastard Sword is between a Long Sword and a Great Sword it was two handed in 3.5 if you were not proficient with it but if you were you could use it one handed that’s why it was exotic martial weapon