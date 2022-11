Why is Faerun called The Forgotten Realms?

I’ve been running games in your world for over thirty years and never thought to ask that until today. Our real world has many legends of dragons, wyverns, etc. but we don't see them in the streets. Because we've "forgotten" the gates (portals) linking Earth with Toril and many other "worlds." So Toril is "the Forgotten Realms."

(Faerûn is the continent we most know.)#Realmslore

