why is calculating wizard spells difficult?

@IGOBishokukai @ChrisPerkinsDnD lvl 8 bladesinger with 20 int. How many spells would he have? There is a lot of arguing at my table. Do you mean the number of spells the wizard has in his spellbook or the number he can prepare? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016

Number in his spellbook. I figure he can only prepare the amount of spells he has spell slots for.