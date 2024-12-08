why is calculating wizard spells difficult?
What are you trying to calculate?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016
@IGOBishokukai @ChrisPerkinsDnD lvl 8 bladesinger with 20 int. How many spells would he have? There is a lot of arguing at my table. Do you mean the number of spells the wizard has in his spellbook or the number he can prepare?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016
@IGOBishokukai @ChrisPerkinsDnDnumber in his spellbook. I figure he can only prepare the amount of spells he has spell slots for. See “Preparing and Casting Spells” (PH, 114) for how many spells a wizard can prepare.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 19, 2016