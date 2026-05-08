@merteorDev @JeremyECrawfordon UA: why give conjure demons to sorcerers, when they don’t even get conjure elemental? the demon drawbacks make spamming the spell over the course of the day trickier — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016

@merteorDevYou mean because sorc points = more slots, effectively? Did that inform the orig. decision for no elementals? yes – sorcerer has more flexibility to repeat a spell — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016

@merteorDev @JeremyECrawfordMaybe spells that are added to the class spell list but not learned for free is okay? it's tricky to balance that vs. wizard — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016