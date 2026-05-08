@merteorDev @JeremyECrawfordon UA: why give conjure demons to sorcerers, when they don’t even get conjure elemental? the demon drawbacks make spamming the spell over the course of the day trickier
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016
@merteorDevYou mean because sorc points = more slots, effectively? Did that inform the orig. decision for no elementals? yes – sorcerer has more flexibility to repeat a spell
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016
@merteorDev @JeremyECrawfordMaybe spells that are added to the class spell list but not learned for free is okay? it's tricky to balance that vs. wizard
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016
@merteorDev Thanks, finally I understand! Perhaps a more restricted class feature to summon an elemental, as in the UA Shadow Sorc, then? that would be a good path
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 3, 2016