Why few conjuration spells?

One thought on “Why few conjuration spells?

  1. Joe Mish says:

    Shouldn’t Wizards who take the Conjuration Tradition (and only those Wizards), have access to all the Conjuration spells in the PHB? As it is now, Druids are the only class to have access to these spells. It would make sense that Conjurers would be able to cast them, much like how some Domains give Clerics access to spells from other classes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.