Leveled up my #dnd wizard for Sunday. Anyone else find it weird that there's so few #conjuration spells at Wiz. spell lvls 1-3? @mikemearls?
— Michael Epstein (@mepstein73) January 15, 2016
Conjurations by their nature are pretty powerful – making a thing is typically flexible and long lasting = high lvl. https://t.co/AWHAwPRfzk
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 16, 2016
One thought on “Why few conjuration spells?”
Shouldn’t Wizards who take the Conjuration Tradition (and only those Wizards), have access to all the Conjuration spells in the PHB? As it is now, Druids are the only class to have access to these spells. It would make sense that Conjurers would be able to cast them, much like how some Domains give Clerics access to spells from other classes.