@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls why don't darts have the ammunition property? Can you only draw one per turn without the Dual Wielder feat? — Pandantic (@Pandantix) February 17, 2016

@Pandantix @JeremyECrawford ammunition only applies to arrows and such – darts used for fighting are larger than what we call darts today — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016