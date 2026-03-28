@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls why don't darts have the ammunition property? Can you only draw one per turn without the Dual Wielder feat?
— Pandantic (@Pandantix) February 17, 2016
@Pandantix @JeremyECrawford ammunition only applies to arrows and such – darts used for fighting are larger than what we call darts today
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
The ammunition property belongs to weapons, such as bows, that fire projectiles. Darts don't fire darts. #DnD https://t.co/AGJnEosQlj
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 18, 2016