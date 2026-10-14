Why Death Knights and Ghouls don’t have the Undead Nature?

@JeremyECrawford Death knights and Ghouls seem to be missing the "Undead Nature" clause in their MM entries. Oversight or deliberate?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) September 8, 2015
@JeremyECrawford You've given Death Knights the Undead Nature line but ghouls still don't have it.
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) May 17, 2016
@pukunui81 Ghouls aren't meant to have it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2016
@pukunui81So ghouls have to sleep?! Man, they just keep getting weirder and weirder! Ghouls are, indeed, weird. Look at that tongue!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2016