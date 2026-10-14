Why Death Knights and Ghouls don’t have the Undead Nature?

@JeremyECrawford Death knights and Ghouls seem to be missing the "Undead Nature" clause in their MM entries. Oversight or deliberate? — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) September 8, 2015

@JeremyECrawford You've given Death Knights the Undead Nature line but ghouls still don't have it. — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) May 17, 2016

@pukunui81 Ghouls aren't meant to have it. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 17, 2016