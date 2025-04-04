@JeremyECrawford Why are Warlock Charisma casters, when their descriptions in the PHB screams Intelligence caster? — Mo Mas (@BringerFiction) December 17, 2016

Warlocks used Charisma in previous editions. Playtest feedback wanted that carried forward. (Our preference was to use Intelligence.) #DnD https://t.co/4VbJrCCrhF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 17, 2016

@AnOkayDMDo you do it with Int in your own games? Nah. Charisma works. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 17, 2016