@JeremyECrawford Why are Warlock Charisma casters, when their descriptions in the PHB screams Intelligence caster?
— Mo Mas (@BringerFiction) December 17, 2016
Warlocks used Charisma in previous editions. Playtest feedback wanted that carried forward. (Our preference was to use Intelligence.) #DnD https://t.co/4VbJrCCrhF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 17, 2016
@AnOkayDMDo you do it with Int in your own games? Nah. Charisma works.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 17, 2016
@Ghostly_Daemon @BringerFictionwould anything be broken by house ruling it as Intelligence? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 18, 2016
2 thoughts on “Why are Warlock Charisma casters?”
Charisma I see is a good fit. You are pact with an entity that relies on influence. Not divinity, or study. Nor nature or bloodline.
I kind of wish it was Constitution, as in channeling this powerful energy you don’t understand and didn’t earn takes a toll on you, so if you are frail you don’t make it. That would go well thematically with some kind of exhaustion mechanic, but even without it I think it makes more logical sense than CHA, AND it would give us at least one class to whom CON is essential.