Why are Warlock Charisma casters?

2 thoughts on “Why are Warlock Charisma casters?

  1. Jernulv says:

    Charisma I see is a good fit. You are pact with an entity that relies on influence. Not divinity, or study. Nor nature or bloodline.

  2. I kind of wish it was Constitution, as in channeling this powerful energy you don’t understand and didn’t earn takes a toll on you, so if you are frail you don’t make it. That would go well thematically with some kind of exhaustion mechanic, but even without it I think it makes more logical sense than CHA, AND it would give us at least one class to whom CON is essential.

