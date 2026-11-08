Why are rangers spells known casters instead or prepared each day?

One thought on “Why are rangers spells known casters instead or prepared each day?

  1. Justice says:

    Yeah this just really seems backwards to me. Rangers are the only Wisdom caster who can’t prepare. They have plenty of situational spells so they’d benefit greatly, and could use any buff they can get.

    Paladin are the only CHA caster that can prepare, they have plenty of buffs that would arguably make up for not preparing, and they rarely swap spells anyways.

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