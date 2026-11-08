@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Why are rangers spells known casters instead or prepared each day? #dnd CC: @Dan_Dillon_1 @Umbralwalker
— (((JamesIntrocaso))) (@JamesIntrocaso) June 8, 2016
Spells known v. prepared—preparation is a flexibility feature that not all spellcasters are meant to have. #DnD https://t.co/haH7wSBRpe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 8, 2016
@Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearls @Umbralwalker was there any deliberate decision that led to pally getting that flex over rnger? Spell prep lets a paladin change emphasis (damage/defense/healing)—intentional.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016
@Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearls @Umbralwalker was there any deliberate decision that led to pally getting that flex over rnger? A ranger is meant to have a few signature magical abilities represented by spells.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016
@Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearls @Umbralwalker Thanks very much for the design insight. We really appreciate it!You're welcome!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016
@JamesIntrocaso @JeremyECrawford @Dan_Dillon_1 @Umbralwalker they're not really bookish or studied in the way I see preparers
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016
@Umbralwalker @Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @JeremyECrawfordYet bards can’t be argued to be Non-Bookish. (thanks for jumping in Mike). they have the vagabond thing going, though
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016
@Umbralwalker @Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @JeremyECrawfordAs Dan said, it’s likely a flavor issue. Prep doesn’t need to mean “books” to me. yeah, it can definitely shift depending on how you tilt things
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016
@Umbralwalker @Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @JeremyECrawford for instance, bard to me feels more like "I've picked up a few tricks"
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016
One thought on “Why are rangers spells known casters instead or prepared each day?”
Yeah this just really seems backwards to me. Rangers are the only Wisdom caster who can’t prepare. They have plenty of situational spells so they’d benefit greatly, and could use any buff they can get.
Paladin are the only CHA caster that can prepare, they have plenty of buffs that would arguably make up for not preparing, and they rarely swap spells anyways.