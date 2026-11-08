Why are rangers spells known casters instead or prepared each day?

Spells known v. prepared—preparation is a flexibility feature that not all spellcasters are meant to have. #DnD https://t.co/haH7wSBRpe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 8, 2016

@Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearls @Umbralwalker was there any deliberate decision that led to pally getting that flex over rnger? Spell prep lets a paladin change emphasis (damage/defense/healing)—intentional. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016

@Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearls @Umbralwalker was there any deliberate decision that led to pally getting that flex over rnger? A ranger is meant to have a few signature magical abilities represented by spells. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 9, 2016

@Umbralwalker @Dan_Dillon_1 @JamesIntrocaso @JeremyECrawfordYet bards can’t be argued to be Non-Bookish. (thanks for jumping in Mike). they have the vagabond thing going, though — (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) June 8, 2016