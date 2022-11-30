Who do you think are the biggest bads in Eberron? Individuals or organizations? Material or extraplanar?

If you include immortals in the mix, the answer is easy: the Overlords of the First Age, as laid out in this article. https://t.co/aJg6ExYoCV

Honestly, it's hard because there's so many to choose from. Lady Illmarrow and the Lord of Blades aren't particular POWERFUL when you compare them to daelkyr and overlords, but I'd definitely say they're two of the most ICONIC villains of the setting.

