Who are the Thayan on this cover?

for tweeting this closeup of the cover, because it gives me a dandy opportunity to share a little more about the scene: In the scene on our cover, Britt Martin brings us a tense trade negotiation in the street foyer of a merchant cabal’s office in the Thayan city of Eltabbar—dickering so exacting that the dates and wine are running out, and evening is drawing down.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022

From left to right, around a table on which trading maps of regions in Chessenta are spread out, we see Bezunthyn Phrul, a Red Wizard senior in years but of middling rank, “standing witness” to all that’s said, but impassively saying nothing. 3)

Next to him, the half-elven merchant Shelmazra Hornwyntur, Thayan born and an influential and rising member of the Ang Harrad merchant cabal, leans forward to point out where the first shipments should go, and by which route.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022

Beside her, the aging Ang Harrad merchant Albrynd Mrethem (once the able right hand of Ang Harrad herself, before her sudden and suspicious demise), keeps an intent eye on a skull floating nigh the shoulder of the chief Red Wizard negotiator, trying to gauge the.. 5)

…lich’s reactions to what’s being said.

He’s trying to do so because as everyone in the chamber knows, the skull is that of the Red Wizard lich Hauzrym, often sent to watch and listen for Szass Tam himself. If the ruler of Thay is taking a personal interest in…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022

…Ang Harrad dealings, the Ang Harrad cabal may soon find itself used in some dark plan.

Also intent on anything the skull might say, as well as Hornwyntur’s plans, is the young Red Wizard Lazurmrella Hlaree, who’s led the negotiations on behalf of the Red… 7)

…Wizards. Who are seeking to limit what the Ang Harrad ships, and to have everyone they ship it to clearly identified, so such outlander contacts can be measured for usefulness and what influence may be brought to bear on them. Hlaree is acutely aware that in…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022

…this, her first important negotiation, she’s being judged by all her fellow Red Wizards.

Continuing around the table, Red Wizard Harazulkh Orblaun has had enough of the contrary nature and curt refusals of important senior Ang Harrad merchant Alamrund Draug, … 9)

…and is now forcefully mingling not-so-veiled threats with trading details into Draug’s ear.

For his part, Draug is looking away at us, as we look in on the scene, and wondering if we can be seized upon as a distraction. He needs one, for although he’s…#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022

…drained his wine for the sixth time, things aren’t going any better…

(There. That ought to give any DM enough to portray all of these NPCs in a PC's first meeting with any of them. :} )#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022





who’s this handsome feller? That's the projected image of the nearby (usually JUST above the roof of any building it appears in) floating skull of the Red Wizard lich Hauzrym, sent by Szass Tam to watch and listen to a meeting or event.

Or as most Thayans call the skull, more simply, "Trouble."#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 4, 2022



