@PlaguescarredHowdy Jeremy! Question RE Whilwind Attack-Must targets be wt 5′ when taking action or attacking & can move between attacks? Whirlwind Attack is a single attack with multiple attack rolls. The intent is no movement between the rolls. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 16, 2014

@PlaguescarredOk thanks. Strange since the feature is called Multiattack and Volley even require an ammunition for each target Like Whirlwind Attack, Volley is a single attack with multiple attack rolls. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 17, 2014