Which one is right considering Area of Effect and playing with a grid?

@JeremyECrawford Ok, which one is right considering AOE and playing with a grid?
like fireball 20 ft spread pic.twitter.com/JLxI1ni6ay
— Amphieuss (@Amphieuss) December 7, 2015
The intent is that a circular area of effect is circular whether or not you're playing on a grid. #DnD https://t.co/ejDE2CyLSV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2015
More on circles and grids: if an AOE covers at least half a square, it affects the square (DMG, 251). #DnD https://t.co/ejDE2CyLSV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2015
@AmphieussSo for 5th edition it would mean a fireball is circular instead of the old 3.5 way ? So left is right ? Yes, 5E circles are circular. Yet nothing is stopping a DM from turning circles into polygons if that works better for the group.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015
@Amphieuss @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD personally, I like the circle, give advantage on saves to anything in partial covered squares
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) December 7, 2015