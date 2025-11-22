Which one is right considering Area of Effect and playing with a grid?

@JeremyECrawford Ok, which one is right considering AOE and playing with a grid? like fireball 20 ft spread pic.twitter.com/JLxI1ni6ay — Amphieuss (@Amphieuss) December 7, 2015

The intent is that a circular area of effect is circular whether or not you're playing on a grid. #DnD https://t.co/ejDE2CyLSV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2015

More on circles and grids: if an AOE covers at least half a square, it affects the square (DMG, 251). #DnD https://t.co/ejDE2CyLSV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2015

@AmphieussSo for 5th edition it would mean a fireball is circular instead of the old 3.5 way ? So left is right ? Yes, 5E circles are circular. Yet nothing is stopping a DM from turning circles into polygons if that works better for the group. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2015